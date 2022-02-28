Calling all Brandeis Musicians!

By Simon Fidlin “Fids” — Hello, my name is Simon Fidlin “Fids,” and I am a 19-year-old singer/songwriter/producer from Boston Massachusetts. While growing up playing classical music, I found a love for Hip-Hop and Electronic music in early high school. Early influences such as BROCKHAMPTON and EDEN remain prevalent in my music. However, with newer influences ranging from Psychedelic Rock to the recent Hyperpop wave, I am working on developing a sound that is truly unique to me. At Brandeis University, I am a Biology major studying to be a dentist. It is hard to balance both classes and music, but my goal while I am here is to perform for the student body as much as I can. This year, I will release my fourth project, Aeris. Following my recent release of Spirit Boy, listeners can expect continuity from the last project, but with new-found energy and complexity as Fids continues to develop his sound. My first single from the project, Friend Or Foe, is out now on all streaming platforms. Please, give it a listen, and I can’t wait to share my music with you!

https://linktr.ee/fids4444