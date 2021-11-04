Chiefs stay afloat, squeak past floundering on Monday night Giants 20-17

By Joshua Hertz, Sports Director — The Kansas City Chiefs(4-4) bounced back after losing badly last week by defeating the New York Giants(2-6) at home on Monday night. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II continued to struggle, passing for 275 yards and a touchdown but also had an interception and a 60.4% completion rate. Chiefs star receiver Tyreek Hill had 94 yards and a touchdown, leading the Chiefs receiving corps. For the Giants, Daniel Jones passed for 222 yards, 2 touchdown passes and an interception, but was not able to lead his team to victory.

The Chiefs quickly drove down the field on the opening drive, before Mahomes threw an interception in the endzone to give the Giants the ball on their own 25. The Chiefs got a break on defense, intercepting a Daniel Jones pass on their first offensive play, setting up a quick touchdown from Mahomes to speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill to take the early lead. After a few punts back and forth, New York drove down the field, in part from a trick play pass from rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney to Sterling Shepard to reach the red zone at the first quarter’s end.

The Giants, who entered the game with the worst offense when in the red zone, broke their trend and scored on a 4th and goal pass from Jones to veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph. The Chiefs offense was quick to respond, scoring on running back Derrick Gore’s first career rushing touchdown. The Giants drove quickly with 4 minutes left in the half, including a 41 yard pass from Jones to running back Deonte Booker combined with a rushing the passer penalty to move 54 yards downfield. A strong stop by the Chiefs held New York to a field goal, bringin the score to 14-10 going into the half.

Late in the third quarter, a productive Chief drive ended prematurely when tight end Travis Kelce fumbled his first reception of the game, which the Giants used to drive deep into Chiefs territory to end the third quarter.

The Giants opened the fourth quarter by taking the lead on a Jones touchdown pass to tight end Evan Engram. The Chiefs tied the game up with 8:54 remaining on a 36 yard Harrison Butker kick after nearly losing the ball on a Mahomes fumble. With under 3 minutes left in regulation, the Chiefs pushed their way deep into Giant territory, and Butker hit a 34 yard field goal with 1:07 left to give Kansas City the 20-17 lead. A strong show on defense by the Chiefs, including 2 sacks, forced the Giants to go four and out to end the game.

The New York Giants injury streak continued, as wide receivers Dante Pettis(shoulder) and Sterling Shepard(quad) both left the field with injuries in the first half. Kadarius Toney also appeared to injure his hand early in the fourth quarter. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay(knee) and running back Saquon Barkley(ankle) remained inactive for the game.

The Chiefs offense continued to struggle at keeping the ball, with an interception and a fumble bringing them to a -11 turnover difference and 19 on the year. Mahomes threw his 10th interception of the season, and his seventh straight game in which he threw an interception. Jones threw his fifth interception of the season, a rarity for him this season.

The Chiefs(4-4) start a difficult stretch to their schedule with a home game against the surging Green Bay Packers(7-1).

The Giants(2-6) head home to face the AFC West leading Las Vegas Raiders(5-2).

