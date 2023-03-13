Empire State of Mind: The Anthem to the Concrete Jungle – By Jonah Gruber

“Empire State of Mind” by Jay-Z featuring American singer Alicia Keys

Genre: Hip-Hop/R&B

Label and Release Date: “Empire State of Mind” was released as a single on October 20th, 2009, Produced by Roc the Mic Studios Oven Studios.

Key Track: “Empire State of Mind” is undoubtedly the key track of this single. It has become one of the most iconic and recognizable hip-hop anthems of all time.

Rating: 9/10

Album Art: The single cover displays the empire state building with three thick red lines on top of it.

Review: “Empire State of Mind” is a modern-day anthem that celebrates the vibrant and diverse city of New York. The song features an upbeat, catchy melody with an infectious piano riff and a memorable chorus. Alicia Keys’ soulful vocals and Jay-Z’s rap verse add to the song’s energy and make it a true celebration of the city that never sleeps.

The song’s success is a testament to its universal appeal and the way it captures the essence of New York. It has been covered by numerous artists and used in films, TV shows, and commercials. “Empire State of Mind” is a true masterpiece of hip-hop and R&B music and a testament to Alicia Keys’ talent and creativity.

Ultimately, “Empire State of Mind” is a must-listen for any hip-hop or R&B fan. Its catchy melody, powerful vocals, and celebratory lyrics make it a timeless classic that captures the spirit of New York and the energy of its people.

Tags: AH, Alicia Keys, Jay-Z, Jonah Gruber