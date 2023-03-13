Forever: A Hip-Hop Collaboration for the Ages – By Jonah Gruber

“Forever” by Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and Eminem

Genre: Hip-Hop

Label and Release Date: “Forever” was released as a single on August 27th, 2009, produced by Boi-1da and Jordan Evans for the soundtrack of the film “More Than a Game.”

Key Track: “Forever” is undoubtedly the key track of this collaboration. It showcases the unique style and talent of each artist while creating an explosive and unforgettable track.

Rating: 8/10

Album Art: The single cover features a photo of the NBA player Lebron James as he is dunking the ball as he is growing older

Review: “Forever” is a high-energy collaboration that brings together four of the biggest names in hip-hop. The track begins with Drake’s infectious hook, which sets the tone for the entire song. Kanye West follows with a verse that showcases his signature style and wordplay, while Lil Wayne delivers a powerful and memorable verse that highlights his unique flow and lyrical ability. Finally, Eminem brings his signature aggression and lyrical prowess to the table, closing out the song with an unforgettable verse.

Overall, “Forever” is a testament to the talent and creativity of each artist involved. The track features a hard-hitting beat that perfectly complements the aggressive and powerful verses of each rapper. The collaboration creates a seamless and cohesive track that showcases the strengths of each artist while creating a memorable and iconic hip-hop anthem.

While “Forever” may not be the most groundbreaking or innovative hip-hop track of all time, it is certainly a must-listen for any fan of the genre. Its high-energy, unforgettable verses, and explosive beat make it a true classic that continues to resonate with listeners today.

