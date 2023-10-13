Geese Rocked the Sinclair – By Leora Karoll

October 6th, 2023

Geese shook The Sinclair right off the bat with the brit blues and garage rock fusion of their first song “2122” that had the crowd going wild. The post-punk indie-rock band from Brooklyn surprised me from the moment they stepped onto the stage with their nonchalant, confident, and young vibe. Their attitudes and performance style were uniquely Gen Z. Their playful lyrics, such as in their song “Cowboy Nudes”, and their raw performance style were exciting, lively, and engaging.

The performance was unpolished and incorporated what seemed to be long improvised instrumentals and songs that led into one another. Vocalist Cameron Winter led the band with his distinctively deep and moody voice. Guitarist Gus Green also impressed with their solo skills and use of a steel slide on their finger in a number of the songs. A unique element of the show that added to the look and sound of the band was the use of a keytar. However, the band was truly carried by drummer Max Bassin who not only added the backtrack but an impressive display of passion and energy to the set. He also made creative use of a set of bongo drums. With few instruments, the band produced an artistically layered sound that had everyone swaying, dancing, and head-banging.

After a swift 45 minutes, Geese left the stage, shortly followed by one of the most exuberant cheers for an encore I’ve ever witnessed. The crowd chanted “Geese! Geese! Geese!” and jumped up and down until the band finally re-emerged.



The energy of the audience was some of the best I’ve ever seen. The house was fully packed, body to body, while still feeling respectful and friendly. The vibe was casual, authentic, and was characterized by a desire to have fun and jump around. Less than halfway through the set, a giant mosh pit broke out, consuming almost the entire floor of The Sinclair. After a few minutes, bassist Dom DiGesu left his instrument on the safety of the stage and leapt into the audience to join the moshing. Once again, the crowd went wild.

The makeup of the crowd was almost purely Gen Z showing out in their thrifted fashion. Attending this purely Gen Z event gave me an insightful look into the future of concerts. The band and the audience brought the unexpected informal and interactive vibe of a house venue to The Sinclair. As younger bands continue to emerge, gain fans, and play more prominent venues, I look forward to seeing more of this informal touch to previously formal venues.

Setlist:

Domoto

2122

Mysterious Love

Killing My Borrowed Time

Disco

I See Myself

Rain Dance

Cowboy Nudes

3D Country

St. Elmo

Encore:

Low Era

Fantasies/Survival

Undoer

