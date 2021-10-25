Giants come to life in second half, roll past Panthers 25-3

By Joshua Hertz, Sports Director

— The New York Giants (2-5) put together a strong defensive performance to extend the Carolina Panthers(3-4) losing streak to four in a row. Despite being short handed on offense, quarterback Daniel Jones was able to pass for 203 yards and a touchdown, while Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold struggled, passing for only 111 yards and an interception.

A strong opening drive by Sam Darnold and the Panthers ended in a field goal to take an early 3 point leadThe Panthers defense came up strong late in the first quarter with a goal line stop on 4th down to keep the Giants off the board. On the other side, an intentional grounding on Darnold in the endzone gave the Giants 2 points from a safety. On the ensuing drive, Jones led the Giants to good field position for a 49-yard kick by Graham Gano to take a 5-3 lead, which would remain the score going into the half.

The score was locked at 5-3 until the Giants broke through with a 5 yard touchdown pass from Jones to Dante Pettis to give them the 12-3 lead. A quick drive in the fourth quarter allowed the Giants to expand the lead with a 53-yard kick. The Giants extended their lead further with another Gano field goal with only 5:56 left to take the 18-3 lead, before a Devontae Booker rushing touchdown sealed the game at 25-3.

Key Injuries

The New York Giants remained short-handed on offense, missing five starters. Star running back Saquon Barkley(ankle), receivers Kenny Golladay(knee), Kadarius Toney(ankle) and Sterling Shepard(hamstring), and left tackle Andrew Thomas(ankle). Giants starting safety and punt returner Jabrill Peppers left the game after injuring his ankle on a punt return in the third quarter.. The Panthers also missed key players, namely star running back Christian McCaffrey(hamstring), as well as left tackle Cameron Erving(neck), receiver Terrance Marshall Jr.(concussion) and linebacker Shaq Thompson(foot). Sam Darnold limped after a sack in the second quarter and was eventually replaced in the fourth quarter.

Trick Plays

Daniel Jones showed off his skills as a receiver in his first career reception, a one handed grab off his helmet for 16 yards and an important first down that set up the Giants touchdown drive.

Personnel Change

The Panthers changed quarterback in the fourth quarter to former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker after Darnold struggled to create drives and appeared to be playing through an ankle injury.

Up Next

The Giants(2-5), are on the road for Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs(4-4) The Panthers(3-4) will take a Halloween road trip to the division rival Atlanta Falcons(3-3)

Featured image by Al Bello/Getty Images