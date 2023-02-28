Lighting Up the Charts: A Review of Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” – By Jonah Gruber

“Just Wanna Rock'” by Lil Uzi Vert was released on October 17 2022 under the label Generation Now/Atlantic Records.

Key Track: ” Just Wanna Rock” is a standalone single, so there are no other tracks to compare it to within the context of an album. However, what sticks out the most about this track is Lil Uzi Vert’s energetic delivery and catchy beat.

Rating: 7/10

Album Art: The album art for ” Just Wanna Rock” features a hand holding a lit match, with flames in the background as groups of people are gathered for a concert.

” Just Wanna Rock” is a high-energy track that showcases Lil Uzi Vert’s signature flow and cadence. The beat, produced by MCVertt and Synthetic, is catchy and infectious, with a strong bassline that keeps the momentum going throughout the track. Lil Uzi Vert’s lyrics focus on their lavish lifestyle and success in the music industry, which is a common theme in their music.

This track is geared toward fans of hip-hop and rap music. The song’s lyrics focus on Lil Uzi Vert’s success and lavish lifestyle, which will likely appeal to listeners who enjoy music that celebrates material wealth and the trappings of success. Additionally, the song’s catchy beat and infectious hook make it an excellent choice for anyone who enjoys dancing or simply needs a boost of energy

One potential improvement for the song could be the lack of diversity in subject matter. While Lil Uzi Vert’s braggadocious lyrics and high energy delivery are entertaining, they can become repetitive over the course of a full album or multiple tracks. It would be interesting to see them explore different themes and topics in their music to showcase more range as an artist.

Overall, “Just Wanna Rock” is a solid single from Lil Uzi Vert showcases their skills as a rapper and their ability to craft catchy hooks and beats. While there is room for improvement in terms of subject matter, this track is sure to get listeners hyped and dancing along.

Tags: Jonah Gruber, Lil Uzi Vert