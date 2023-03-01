Scream Your Heart Out with Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Nick AltmanScream Your Heart Out with Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” – by Nick Altman

Genre: Heavy Metal/Rock

Label and Release Date: “We’re Not Gonna Take It” and the album “Stay Hungry” by Twisted Sister was released May 10th, 1984 by Atlantic Records.

Key Track: The track that sticks out to me the most is “We’re Not Gonna Take It”. Even though there is another song within the album “I Wanna Rock” that gained a substantial amount of popularity, nothing can surpass the rhythm and beat within “We’re Not Gonna Take It”. It ignites a fire within anyone who listens to it, making them feel like they can do just about anything.

Rating: 8/10

Album Art: The album art for this song consists of Dee Snider, one of the band’s members crouched down gnawing on a raw bone. Dee is dressed in clown makeup and what looks to be a mix between a heavy metal rock and clown outfit. Below the Twisted Sister logo is the album’s name “Stay Hungry” in bright red.

Review: The song starts with an energetic guitar riff and gradually builds up to a chorus that is sure to get stuck in your head — but in the best way possible. There is an upbeat and fast-paced tempo that is followed with banging of the drums which makes it almost impossible not to clap along.

The song is meant to be repeated by an audience, and is meant for people who just want to scream their heart out to a beautiful beat. Its message also allows people to release any weight off their shoulders as they yell the chorus over and over again whether it may be at a concert, in their car, or simply in their room. Its main audience are the young and rebellious; it looks to serve as an outlet for the youth to release their anger and frustration as they fight for what is right in life. Now, however, I believe its audience can be geared towards anyone who is going through a difficult and unjust situation and is willing to put up a fight.

Overall, “We’re Not Gonna Take It” is a timeless hard rock classic that continues to make listeners sing along with pure joy and a sense of freedom. The catchy melody coupled with the powerful statement making up the chorus makes this song always a fun time when it comes on.

Tags: Nick Altman, Twisted Sister