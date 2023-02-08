Super Bowl LVII – Tom E. Curran Interview

NBCSports Boston’s veteran football reporter and Patriots insider Tom E. Curran sat down with WBRS 100.1FM at Radio Row to chat football, the NFL media cycle, his story in the sports journalism industry and more! Listen on SoundCloud here.

WBRS is at Super Bowl LVII media week! All week long leading up to the big game, we’ll be bringing you interviews, analysis, and more from Radio Row at the Super Bowl media center in Phoenix, Arizona. Follow us on Instagram @brandeisWBRS for up-to-the minute updates from the forefront of college radio journalism.

Tags: interview, Super Bowl LVII, WBRS at the Super Bowl