The Lyrical Genius of Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers” – by Nick Altman

Genre: Pop

Label and Release Date: “Flowers” is the lead single off of “ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION”, released March 10th, 2023 by Columbia Records.

Key Track: One of the tracks that sticks out to me the most is “Flowers”. Even though there are so many classic songs within the album, nothing can beat the lyrical genius in “Flowers”.

Rating: 7/10

Album Art: The album art for this song depicts Miley Cyrus hanging in plain air from a bar connected by chains going off the album. The background is blue skies and Miley is dressed in a black leotard, with black sunglasses and heels to complement the look.

Review:

“Flowers” is a reflective and emotional song by Miley Cyrus. The tempo is slow, and the beat is simple yet effective, allowing the focus to remain on Miley’s emotive delivery of the lyrics, which is all too noticeable. The raspiness in her voice adds more onto the emotion within the words. The song’s message is about dealing with loss and accepting the pain that comes with it. It speaks about the process of grief and how it can feel like you’re walking through a storm, but in the end, the storm passes, and the flowers bloom again. It also directly corresponds to the lyrics in Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man”, which is why I reviewed this song because it is so clever yet also super catchy and expressive. The instrumentation is minimalistic, but it works to allow Miley’s vocals to highlight and take over the song.

One area where the song could improve is in its arrangement since verses follow the same pattern, making the song feel a bit monotonous. Also, creating a “big bang” moment to really fire up the listener can definitely make the song have something extra it’s missing.

Overall, “Flowers” is a well-crafted song showcasing Miley Cyrus’s top-tier vocals and lyrical depth. It’s a touching tribute to dealing with loss and finding hope in the darkest of times. Anyone going through a difficult situation can listen to help them pass through their dark times.







Tags: Miley Cyrus, Nick Altman