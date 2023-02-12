What Music Fits the Super Bowl? Players, Coaches and Others from the Super Bowl Weigh in. – By Joshua Hertz

Heading to Phoenix this year, Super Bowl LVII looks to be one of the most competitive matches we’ve seen in NFL history. Poised on each side are the unquestioned top teams from each conference, the powerhouses known as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. These teams are set to face off in front of a sold out crowd of thousands, while about 100 million more watch from home. While many viewers may be passionate football fans, many others watch for the most expensive commercials, the amazing halftime show, or simply to have fun with friends and family. For these more casual fans, the conundrum of what to play on their speakers, record players, boomboxes, smart refrigerators(hey no judgment you do you) can often lead to debate. As part of the WBRS sojourn to the deserts of Maricopa County, I took it upon myself to find out what those around the game are listening to, in order to help provide suggestions for the perfect Super Bowl playlist.

When first crafting a playlist, the genre and energy of the music is pivotal. Among the interviewees, the most popular genre was by far rap, especially among current and former players. For Philadelphia players, a popular artist was rapper Meek Mill, a Philadelphia native, with the song “Dreams and Nightmares” being noted by Legarrette Blount, a former running back who was on the team in the Eagles last Super Bowl win, as the team’s unofficial anthem. Another popular song on both sides was “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC, as both teams have used it to run out in home games. Some players are drawn to music from home, such as Chiefs running back Jerrick McKinnon, who listens to Atlanta rappers such as Future, Young Thug and Lil Baby. Among the older interviewees, older classic hits such as “Light My Fire” by the Doors, “We Are the Champions” by Queen and “Lonely at the Top” by Randy Newman were given as their recommendations for fans looking for more traditional champion ballads.

Below is a list of all the recommendations given through the week. Feel free to add whichever appeals to you as you craft your gameday playlist, and don’t be afraid to add songs you feel fit the mood or simply enjoy listening to!

Radio Row Interviewees:

Tom E Curran (NBC Sports Boston) – “Lonely at the Top” – Randy Newman

Matthew Berry (NBC Sports) – Theme from Clash of the Titans

Legarrette Blount (former NFL running back) – Dreams and Nightmares- Meek Mill, “Bodak Yellow”- Cardi B

Adam Vinatieri (former NFL kicker) – “Beautiful Day” – U2 , “We Are the Champions” – Queen

Frank Caliendo (comedian, former Fox NFL prognosticator) – “Take My Breath Away”- Berlin

Leigh Steinberg (sports agent) – “Light My Fire”- The Doors

Brandon Marshall (former NFL linebacker) – “Big Rings”- Drake and Future

Charlie Ragle (Arizona State assistant head coach/special teams coordinator) – “All I Do is Win” – DJ Khaled ft. T-Pain, Ludacriss, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross

Players from the Chiefs:

Jack Cochrane – Lil Wayne

Carlos Dunlap – Masego

Noah Gray – “Thunderstruck”, “Hells Bells” – AC/DC

Tommy Townsend – “Texas” – Bigxthaplug

Andrew Wylie – Whisky Myers

Jerrick McKinnon – Future, Lil Baby, Young Thug (all from his hometown, Atlanta)

James Wincheste – “Bait a Hook” – Justin Moore

Lucas Niang – NBAYoungboy, Babyface Ray, “A1 Since Day 1” – Leroyce

Chad Henne – Tupac Shakur, DMX

Joshua Williams – Buju Banton, Babyface Ray

L’Jarious Sneed – NBAYoungBoy

Players from Eagles:

Miles Sanders – “What’s My Name”- Rihanna

Dallas Goedert – “Dreams and Nightmares”- Meek Mill

Arryn Siposs – “Party Rock Anthem” – LMFAO, Flume

Jack Driscoll – Rihanna

Andre Dillard – “Thunderstruck” by ACDC







