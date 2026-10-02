Just Our Luck: The Intimate Magic of Natalie Jinju’s Tour Kickoff – By Isidora Bustos

Just Our Luck: The Intimate Magic of Natalie Jinju’s Tour Kickoff

Genre: Jazz-Pop, Singer-Songwriter

Concert Date: Sept 25, 2026 – The Rockwell

On Friday, September 25, Natalie Jinju kicked off the first show of her headline tour at The Rockwell in Somerville, Massachusetts. From her early beginnings to making her Boston debut, she showcased a natural ability to captivate an audience, performing in an intimate space packed with a genuinely tight-knit community of fans. The crowd arrived wearing merch, setting the tone for what would turn out to be the coziest, most connected concert.

Opening Act: Sierra Sikora

The night opened with Chicago-based artist Sierra Sikora, who effortlessly bridged the gap between the stage and crowd through conversational moments and lighthearted jokes with a fan wearing a hot dog costume. The singer had the audience cheering and singing along before ending her set with the space illuminated by phone flashlights.

Natalie Jinju Takes the Stage

Taking the stage with “honeybee,” the headliner instantly captivated the audience with grace, elegance, and expressive musicality. Her rich jazz-pop influences carried throughout the entire performance, punctuated by standout instrumental moments like Caden’s keys solo on “wish on you” and Nick’s driving drum beat on “nobody cares.” Complementing her exceptional vocals, Natalie’s theatrical flair and piano expertise made the set moving and awe-inspiring. Photographer: Sara Hayde-Toussaint

Photographer: Sara Hayde-Toussaint

What truly set the night apart were the unique, thoughtful fan interactions woven seamlessly into the performance. Before playing her latest single “just my luck,” the singer paused to hand out a personal gift to a fan dubbed the “lucky charm” in the front row. The highlight of the evening arrived during “letters to my lover,” as paper airplanes drifted across the crowd, each containing a handwritten note from Natalie thanking her fans for coming out to the show. Slipping in a rare moment of vulnerability, she created a quiet, deeply intimate moment with “miss you more,” an unreleased, emotive track written about her sister, before turning the energy right back up.

Closing out the show with one of her greatest hits, “all the time,” she left the entire room dancing and singing in unison. It was an extraordinarily sweet moment that captured a level of charm and audience connection rarely seen at live shows, cementing a truly remarkable start to her headline tour.

Following her show, we had the opportunity to catch up with Natalie to chat about kicking off the tour, her bond with her fans, and what to expect from her upcoming release.

Interview

How did you enjoy the first show of your headline tour? Do you feel like it set you up for a great start?

It was awesome, the energy was amazing. Everyone who showed up was so sweet and I hope that everyone had as much fun as I did. It was a great kickoff to the tour.

Knowing how loyal and enthusiastic your fans are, what has your experience meeting them in person been like so far?

Meeting them is so special. They are all so sweet, polite, and kind, and I’m so glad that I have that. Everyone sings along, and everyone has a story they sometimes share with me about these songs.

Between your upcoming set at All Things Go and wrapping up the tour at the legendary Troubadour, what goes through your mind stepping onto such milestone stages?

I am so beyond honored to play at these shows. I never thought I would be in this position, so it’s a crazy experience to get to play at these historic and well respected venues. I’m so grateful for it all, I couldn’t do it without the fans and the people who support me.

You recently released your new single, “just my luck.” What can listeners expect from the rest of your upcoming music?

It’s super fun. I think it’s some of my best work yet, it feels very true to me, and I’m so excited to share it.

Photographer: Sara Hayde-Toussaint Photographer: Sara Hayde-Toussaint

– Written and Edited by Isidora Bustos

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Tags: Concert Review, Isidora Bustos, Jazz, Performance, Pop